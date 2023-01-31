News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day: Everton made big bid for Iliman Ndiaye, Owls miss out on Celtic defender

It’s transfer deadline day and both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are expected to be involved in deals both in and out before the window closes at 11pm.

By Chris Holt
2 minutes ago

We have all the latest news from the Owls and the Blades here on our live blog throughout the day as well as updates on the teams around United and Wednesday as clubs look to step up their promotion ambitions.

Get involved by tweeting us @TheStarOwls and @TheStarBlades

Sheffield Wednesday tried to sign Celtic's Stephen Welsh while Everton made a huge bid for Sheffiel United's Iliman Ndiaye

Key Events

  • Wednesday are in the hunt for a defender had been interested in Celtic’s Stephen Welsh
  • United are under embargo and had a number of clubs sniffing around Sander Berge
Everton were willing to fork out a big fee to snatch Iliman Ndiaye from United

Market value: £6.16m

Sheffield United rejected a huge offer for their star man Iliman Ndiaye in the final throes of this transfer window, The Star can reveal, despite their precarious financial situation. The Senegal international was also thought to be of interest to Premier League side Bournemouth as top-flight clubs looked to exploit United’s ongoing financial uncertainty and pick up a bargain. FULL STORY HERE from Danny Hall

Wednesday transfer state of play heading into final hours of transfer window

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough on August 01, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The gates of Hillsborough aren’t closed for business as we enter the final hours of the January transfer window, but as time ticks on the chances of a further winter additions at Sheffield Wednesday are dwlindling. FULL STORY from Alex Miller

Michael Hector will DEFINITELY NOT be signing for Wednesday

Michael Hector is a free agent having left Fulham in the summer.

Michael Hector had been at Wednesday for a trial but that was cut short and he headed south. Now the former Owls favourite has agreed a deal with another League One side. FULL STORY HERE from Joe Crann

The man who would have replaced Sander Berge

Lewis O’Brien, who United had picked out as being a potential replacement for Sander Berge had the Norwegian moved on today, looks like moving anyway. The Nottingham Forest midfielder is set to join one of the Blades promotion rivals, Blackburn Rovers, according to national media reports

What prompted Sheffield United to declare Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye 'off limits'

lliman Ndiaye and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Against the wishes of manager Paul Heckingbottom, members of United’s hierarchy held discussions with a number of Premier League clubs regarding the midfielder’s future over the weekend; forcing him to be withdrawn from the squad which faced Wrexham in the FA Cup on Sunday.

But a conversation between Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his chief executive prompted the Championship club’s decision to withdraw from negotiations about the possibility of selling Sander Berge. FULL STORY HERE from James Shield

Movement at United among the younger players

Nickseon Gomis celebrates his goal: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sheffield United have loaned another young player to their sister club Beerschot after extending the loan of midfielder George Broadbent at Boreham Wood.

FULL STORY HERE from Danny Hall

Looks like Hector is going elsewhere

Former Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite Michael Hector. Pic: Steve Ellis.

The chances of Michael Hector re-signing for Sheffield Wednesday may have taken a knock, with the defender now training with Charlton Athletic.

It was reported by The Star earlier today that a fellow League One outfit had shown an interest in the former Owls Player of the Season, and the latest news reaching us is that the 30-year-old is with the Addicks in London. FULL STORY from Joe Crann

Blades fans have their say after today’s Berge/Ndiaye news

Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge

There were major concerns about the futures of both Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, especially considering United’s perilous financial state and transfer embargo, ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline. Blades fans have had their say on social media about what transpired today. FULL STORY HERE

Big transfer blow for Wednesday

Celtic's Scottish defender Stephen Welsh reacts during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Celtic in Leverkusen, western Germany, on November 25, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Star reported last night that the Owls were in pursuit of the Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, with Darren Moore looking at extra defensive options going into the second half of the campaign. It’s understood that Welsh was open to making the switch to Hillsborough if the two clubs can agree terms, however Celtic aren’t flush for central defenders and we reported that they were reticent to let him leave. An they have now made their call on the defender’s immediate future. FULL STORY HERE from Joe Crann

Former Owl set for surprise Premier League move?

Reading’s former Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas João could be set for a deadline day move to the Premier League, as per reports in the national media. The Daily Mail report the Reading man is the subject of a last-gasp effort by Everton to strengthen their attacking options, with Sean Dyche unveiled as their new manager this week.

Wednesday were reported to have installed a sell-on clause in the terms of the deal and it was originally thought that the Owls would receive around 20% of any fee received by Reading for the Portugal-born striker. However, things may not be as simple as that. FULL STORY from Alex Miller

