We have all the latest news from the Owls and the Blades here on our live blog throughout the day as well as updates on the teams around United and Wednesday as clubs look to step up their promotion ambitions.
Key Events
- Wednesday are in the hunt for a defender had been interested in Celtic’s Stephen Welsh
- United are under embargo and had a number of clubs sniffing around Sander Berge
Sheffield United rejected a huge offer for their star man Iliman Ndiaye in the final throes of this transfer window, The Star can reveal, despite their precarious financial situation. The Senegal international was also thought to be of interest to Premier League side Bournemouth as top-flight clubs looked to exploit United’s ongoing financial uncertainty and pick up a bargain. FULL STORY HERE from Danny Hall
The gates of Hillsborough aren’t closed for business as we enter the final hours of the January transfer window, but as time ticks on the chances of a further winter additions at Sheffield Wednesday are dwlindling. FULL STORY from Alex Miller
Michael Hector had been at Wednesday for a trial but that was cut short and he headed south. Now the former Owls favourite has agreed a deal with another League One side. FULL STORY HERE from Joe Crann
Lewis O’Brien, who United had picked out as being a potential replacement for Sander Berge had the Norwegian moved on today, looks like moving anyway. The Nottingham Forest midfielder is set to join one of the Blades promotion rivals, Blackburn Rovers, according to national media reports
Against the wishes of manager Paul Heckingbottom, members of United’s hierarchy held discussions with a number of Premier League clubs regarding the midfielder’s future over the weekend; forcing him to be withdrawn from the squad which faced Wrexham in the FA Cup on Sunday.
But a conversation between Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his chief executive prompted the Championship club’s decision to withdraw from negotiations about the possibility of selling Sander Berge. FULL STORY HERE from James Shield
Sheffield United have loaned another young player to their sister club Beerschot after extending the loan of midfielder George Broadbent at Boreham Wood.
The chances of Michael Hector re-signing for Sheffield Wednesday may have taken a knock, with the defender now training with Charlton Athletic.
It was reported by The Star earlier today that a fellow League One outfit had shown an interest in the former Owls Player of the Season, and the latest news reaching us is that the 30-year-old is with the Addicks in London. FULL STORY from Joe Crann
There were major concerns about the futures of both Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, especially considering United’s perilous financial state and transfer embargo, ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline. Blades fans have had their say on social media about what transpired today. FULL STORY HERE
The Star reported last night that the Owls were in pursuit of the Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, with Darren Moore looking at extra defensive options going into the second half of the campaign. It’s understood that Welsh was open to making the switch to Hillsborough if the two clubs can agree terms, however Celtic aren’t flush for central defenders and we reported that they were reticent to let him leave. An they have now made their call on the defender’s immediate future. FULL STORY HERE from Joe Crann
Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas João could be set for a deadline day move to the Premier League, as per reports in the national media. The Daily Mail report the Reading man is the subject of a last-gasp effort by Everton to strengthen their attacking options, with Sean Dyche unveiled as their new manager this week.
Wednesday were reported to have installed a sell-on clause in the terms of the deal and it was originally thought that the Owls would receive around 20% of any fee received by Reading for the Portugal-born striker. However, things may not be as simple as that. FULL STORY from Alex Miller