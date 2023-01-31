The Star reported last night that the Owls were in pursuit of the Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, with Darren Moore looking at extra defensive options going into the second half of the campaign. It’s understood that Welsh was open to making the switch to Hillsborough if the two clubs can agree terms, however Celtic aren’t flush for central defenders and we reported that they were reticent to let him leave. An they have now made their call on the defender’s immediate future. FULL STORY HERE from Joe Crann