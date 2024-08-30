Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Blades hold onto key men, surprise Owls link
It’s deadline day and it’s expected to be one with plenty going on in Sheffield, on both sides of the footballing divide.
At Wednesday, Danny Rohl is still searching for a couple of new players to add to his squad after a very good transfer window so far, while the future of striker Michael Smith remains in doubt.
At United, again there remains a couple of irons in the fire for Chris Wilder with loans from Premier League clubs likely to be where the business is at from a Blades perspective. However, there are a few players who are being courted by other clubs and that may change the landscape completely over the course of the day.
Deadline Day Live
How things stand at Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday’s first summer transfer window under manager Danny Röhl is quickly drawing to a close after a whirlwind effort has seen a vast turnover in the squad. As things stand with just over two hours to go, The Star understands that no further business is likely to take place either in or out of Hillsborough before the 11pm deadline - though the usual caveats on things changing quickly in football always apply.
A United exit
“He didn't want to play for my club, he didn't want to play for Sheffield United so we did our best to facilitate that...”
One out for Wednesday...
Another player SWFC looked at who's going elsewhere...
It's a new signing of sorts for SWFC...
Sheffield Wednesday have snapped up a new member of staff for Danny Röhl’s technical team...
He’s previously worked for Accrington Stanley, Watford, Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall.
He was on Wednesday's list of potential targets this summer...
Brentford weren’t sure whether or not they would be loaning him out at all after a good preseason - but it looks like he is on the move after all:
There’s been some movement at Sheffield United...
It involves Anis Slimane, and you can see the full story by clicking here
Former Blades keeper back on the coast
Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Southampton from Arsenal has been confirmed and sadly from a Blades perspective there’s no extra cash to be had - though they did well to squeeze so much out of Arsenal in the first place!
£18million the Saints have shelled out, plus £7million of add-ons
Bristol City swoop for Claret
Elsewhere in the Championship, Bristol City have brought in Luke McNally from Burnley The defender has spent two years in Lancashire but much of that has been on loan at Stoke and Coventry. He’s agreed a four-year deal at Ashton Gate.
Reported Owls 'target' (not by us) makes move from Rangers
Scott Wright was a player linked with Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer, but now he’s secured himself a move over to League One Birmingham City from Rangers.
It has been no secret that the 27-year-old was on his way out of the Scottish giants after falling out of favour in Glasgow, and while some reports had suggested that the Owls were one of the teams interested, The Star was never under the impression that he was somebody they were making a move for.
Blades-linked defender set for rivals
Chris Mepham was a player who had been mentioned as a possible target for Sheffield United a few times this season - even today in some quarters.
However, according to Talksport, while he is set for the Championship, it looks as though Sunderland will be the destination.
United could probably do with another defender, particularly is Trusty heads for Celtic.
Jebbo the Hornet
Daniel Jebbison left Sheffield United in the summer after refusing to sign a new contract and promptly joined Premier League Bournemouth. However, the England youth international forward is back in the Championship after being sent out on loan to Watford.
"I am very excited, and I just can’t wait to really show how I can help the team," Jebbison told watfordfc.com. "I am a sponge right now, I want to soak up everything and learn as much as possible, and be a better player on and off the pitch.
"I want to score some goals and contribute to the team. There is a good structure here with good people, and good things that you don’t see behind the scenes. The gaffer is very ambitious in his goals, he is very clear in his mind what he wants, and we share the same values.
"I spoke to him early this morning, he has been here since I don’t know what time in the morning, that shows he has time for his job and he loves it - he is a good man."
Potential outgoings at United
Sheffield United are bracing themselves for a double deadline day departure as the summer transfer window enters its final 12 hours. Anis Slimane is expected to seal his desired move away to Norwich City, in a move that is thought to initially be a loan, and could be joined in the Bramall Lane departure lounge by defender Auston Trusty.
Baker to Blackburn
Remember Lewis Baker, Owls fans? Handful of appearances on loan from Chelsea in 2015? No? OK... anyway, he’s made a move from Stoke to Championship rivals Blackburn on a season long-loan in case you were interested in what’s happening elsewhere.
Old boy on the move?
In news that could impact on a Sheffield United old boy, Saudi side Al Ahli are set to sign Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen. How does that involve a former Blade you might ask? Well, Chelsea were apparently in the hunt for both of those players. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was reportedly a it further down the list if they failed to land either of them.
Could we see the Blues make a move for the Everton striker?
There’d be a few quid in it for the Blades, too.
Michael Smith's future uncertain
Danny Röhl expects Sheffield Wednesday target man Michael Smith to train with the club on deadline day, but suggested his future remains up in the air ahead of the closure of the transfer window. The Star reported earlier this month that Wrexham were among the clubs keen to take the former Rotherham man. While discussions have continued, as of our last understanding the two clubs were some way from reaching an agreement.
Slimane heading south
One of the players likely to be heading away from Bramall Lane today is the lesser-spotted Anis Slimane, with Norwich the likely destination.
Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup said this yesterday: “Let's see how it goes. Of course, obviously, he's been a player for Sheffield, but playing some minutes also in the Premier League. We have to see how it goes. We’ve been trying. I think in terms of numbers we have now we are well covered. Fair to say, I think we need one more midfielder, which we try to bring in, and then let's see.”
What's likely to happen at United
Danny Hall with how things could pan out for the Blades today
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.