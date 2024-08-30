Daniel Jebbison left Sheffield United in the summer after refusing to sign a new contract and promptly joined Premier League Bournemouth. However, the England youth international forward is back in the Championship after being sent out on loan to Watford.

"I am very excited, and I just can’t wait to really show how I can help the team," Jebbison told watfordfc.com. "I am a sponge right now, I want to soak up everything and learn as much as possible, and be a better player on and off the pitch.

"I want to score some goals and contribute to the team. There is a good structure here with good people, and good things that you don’t see behind the scenes. The gaffer is very ambitious in his goals, he is very clear in his mind what he wants, and we share the same values.