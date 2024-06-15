Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday market value compared to Sunderland, Leeds United and other Championship rivals

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 15th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 18:14 BST

Both Sheffield outfits will be competing in the Championship next season.

Relegation from the Premier League capped off a miserable season at Sheffield United but the more optimistic supporters can now look forward to a campaign challenging for Championship promotion. Survival was the aim of the game at Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl was successful, meaning both sides of the city will be playing second-tier football next season.

United and Wednesday will be among the Championship’s two biggest teams next season, given their vast history, but the finances between Bramall Lane and Hillsborough could not be more different. Below, the Star has taken a look at each team’s squad market value, according to Transfermarkt, with very different pictures on either side of the city.

£7.41m

1. 24. Oxford United

£7.41m | Getty Images

£10.08m

2. 23. Derby County

£10.08m | Getty Images

£10.59m

3. 22. Portsmouth

£10.59m | Getty Images

£13.69m

4. 21. Sheffield Wednesday

£13.69m | Getty Images

