Relegation from the Premier League capped off a miserable season at Sheffield United but the more optimistic supporters can now look forward to a campaign challenging for Championship promotion. Survival was the aim of the game at Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl was successful, meaning both sides of the city will be playing second-tier football next season.

United and Wednesday will be among the Championship’s two biggest teams next season, given their vast history, but the finances between Bramall Lane and Hillsborough could not be more different. Below, the Star has taken a look at each team’s squad market value, according to Transfermarkt, with very different pictures on either side of the city.