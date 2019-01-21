Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday Live: Blades winger go back to loan club as Owls confident of signing forward despite Premier League inclusion | 21 January Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The rumours are flying as we draw toward the end of the January transfer window and the pressure heats up in the Championship. Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on today's live blog - and refresh the page for updates. Morgan Fox and Jack O'Connell Who Michael Hector will be rooting for when Sheffield Wednesday face his parent club Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round Doncaster Rovers: Two-goal hero Tyler Smith ‘a star in the making’