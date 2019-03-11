Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday Live: Blades in action against Brentford tomorrow as Owls prepare to play Bolton | 11 March

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both prepare to play in their mid-week Championship matches tomorrow as the Blades host Brentford and the Owls travel to Bolton.

Keep track of all the latest team news and transfer rumours on our live blog and don't forget to refresh the page for updates.

Dean Henderson and Adam Reach

Dean Henderson and Adam Reach