Sheffield United have plenty of rich and famous fans, some of whom have been spotted at Bramall Lane from time to time.
Here are some famous Blades supporters in order of their net worth, which is given in US dollars via the www.celebritynetworth.com website.
1. Joe Elliott (Net Worth: $70 million)
Growing up in Sheffield, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott loved football from a young age, going to games with his dad. Joe chose Sheffield United and supported them ever since, and says his favourite ever player was Tony Currie. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2. Michael Palin (Net Worth: $25 million)
English actor, Michael Palin grew up in Sheffield and attended SUFC games thanks to the ground being close to home. He does officially support the red and white half but still wishes success on Wednesday too, as he sees both clubs as a reflection of his city. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
3. Sean Bean (Net Worth: $20 million)
English actor, Sean Bean, grew up in Handsworth, Sheffield. The Game of Thrones star still regularly visits Sheffield and watches The Blades play. The huge Sheffield United fan also opened the club's hall of fame in 2001. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
4. Mick Foley (Net Worth: $14 million)
In quite a strange series of events, former American wrestler and actor, Mick Foley, became a Blades fan in 2019 when Billy Sharp celebrated using a sock puppet, made famous by Foley's character, Mankind. The American attended a Blades game in March 2019 and visited Billy Sharp's home pre-match. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images