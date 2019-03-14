Sheffield U21 and U18 football league: New Bohemians win U21 title with a game to spare

New Bohemians wrapped up the U21 Division Championship with a game to spare after coming from two goals down to beat title rivals Nether Green 3-2 with a last gasp winner.

Nether Green looked set to keep their title hopes alive when Jack Price pounced twice to put them 2-0 up and seemingly in control.

But Sam Smith got Bohemians back in the game converting a second half penalty. Then with 15 minutes remaining Zach Burns stunning long range strike restored parity.

In the final minute of stoppage time Matt Beck’s goal sparked the celebrations.

Three second half goals saw Stocksbridge Park Steels Yellow come away from Phoenix 3-0 winners to go top of the U18 Division Two, on goal difference, ahead of Athersley Recreation whose game at Hallam Wisewood Red was amongst the those postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Goals from Will Lowry, Jacob Gibbon and Brandon Whitfield extending Stocksbridge’s unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.

Sheffield FC made it two wins from three easing to a 7-2 victory at next to bottom Retford FC. Jack Hackford 3 and Benefit Ndlovu 4 the scorers for FC

There was just one game in the U18 Division Three that saw Langold Juniors win back-to-back games for the first time since last September by edging to a 3-2 victory over Eccleshill Rangers Red with goals from Harland Phillips, Thomas Bedford and Finlay Allison.

Killamarsh Dynamo have one hand on the U18 Division Four championship after extending their lead at the top to nine-points after defeating second-placed Brunsmeer Athletic Red 4-3.

Josh Simpkins, Adam Ward and a Ritchie Goddard double gave Dynamo a 4-0 lead.

But Brunsmeer hit back with goals Josh Bennett Will Tracey and substitute Thomas Higginbottom.

AFC Dronfield Black ended a run of three defeats on the spin beating next to bottom Bramley Sunnyside 4-2. William White, Jack Parrish 2 and sub Jamie Osborne for Dronfield .Lewis Haffner and Lewis Clerkson for Bramley.

Division Five title favourites, SUJB Red maintained their four point lead at the top with a 7-1 win against Brunsmeer Athletic Black, and in doing so stretched their unbeaten league record to 18 games.

On target were Jack Brear, James Cox, Jacob Furniss and Eddie Reed 2, Niall Attueis-Smithand an own goal for SU.

sent the host in leading 4-0. Tom Bashforth got one back for Brunmseer.

Title hopefuls Sheffield North End were held 1-1 at home by Junior Fox Orange after Hendrik Minvo’s effort was cancelled out by Fox’s Bradley Fletcher.