Sheffield’s Jade Moore and Millie Bright included in Phil Neville’s England squad for the Women’s World Cup

England manager Philip Neville has revealed his 23-player squad for this summer’s Women’s World Cup with just under a month to go until the start of the tournament.

The Lionesses squad was unveiled via social media on Wednesday morning as celebrities and former footballers including David Beckham, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright sent personal messages of support.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright, originally from Killamarsh, and Reading’s Jade Moore, of Dinnington, were both included in the England team that will travel to France next month.

Both players, formerly of Doncaster Rovers Belles, have represented England at major tournaments before although France 2019 will be Bright’s first World Cup.

Manchester City defender Steph Houghton was the first player to be announced as Prince William confirmed the England captain would be on the plane in a squad dominated by players from Nick Cushing’s FA Cup winning side.

Yorkshire-born Rachel Daly, who currently plays for Houston Dash in the USA, was also included in the squad as her spot was announced by pop star Anne-Marie.

Lionesses boss Neville confirmed that the FA decided to announce the squad player by player, rather than in one list, with personal messages from celebrities to give each squad member visibility on social media ahead of the competition.

England will face Japan, Scotland and Argentina in their group games when the tournament kicks off on June 7, as they aim to better their third place finish from 2015.

England squad in full: Goalkeepers – Karen Bardsley, Mary Earps, Carly Telford; Defenders – Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Abbie McManus, Leah Williamson; Midfielders – Jade Moore, Keira Walsh, Jill Scott, Karen Carney, Georgia Stanway, Lucy Staniforth, Forwards; Nikita Parris, Fran Kirby, Ellen White, Jodie Taylor, Toni Duggan, Beth Mead.