Sheffield Non-League round-up: Sheffield FC dealt blow in battle to avoid the drop

Club remain in the bottom two but crucially they have a game in hand over Lincoln United who are two points ahead.

The home side had taken a second half lead via the penalty spot after Nathan Modest was brought down in the box and Marc Newsham converted.

However, a former Club player came back to haunt them as Mohammed Tijani equalised for Brighouse and on the breakaway with both teams pressing for the winner, Laurence Sorhaindo headed in to claim the points for Town.

Sheffield’s quest to avoid the drop from Northern Premier League East takes them to Bridlington next Saturday.

In the same division, Stocksbridge suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of leaders Liversedge.

Boss Ian Richards said afterwards: "It shows the difference in levels at the minute, why they are top and we're in 10th. It doesn't mean we can't work that way and try and get there. I think they'll go up as champions or through the play-offs, they are very effective in what they do and we just didn't stand up to the physicality, their directness and quality in key areas. Unfortunately in the second half we got what we deserved."

In the NCEL Premier Division, Handsworth picked up a 1-0 win away at Goole, thanks to a late winner from Leon Howarth.

The Sheffield FC man of the match award went to James Baxendale and was presented by Ryan Prest, a relative to one of the club founders William Prest, who visited the from the US. Picture: @SheffieldFC

In NCEL Division One, Hallam ended their season with a 2-1 win away at Reversal, though perhaps those title ceebrations took their toll as it it took an 86th minute penalty from Iren wilson to secure the victory.