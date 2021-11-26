MP Clive Betts

The Crouch Review has outlined 47 recommendations to reform and improve football for fans and has the backing of Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts.

The reports headline recommendations include creating an independent regulator for the game to issue transparent licences for the ownership of clubs and a golden share for fans to have the final say on key decisions.

Mr Betts said: “These are exactly the transformative measures we need to make to the game in order to maintain its unique link to its fans.

Clive Betts MP, on Fargate.

"We have seen how out of touch the big clubs can get without any form of regulation with the proposals of a European Super League, a League that would rob fans of the thrill of the game and ease of access to watch it.”

The recommendations follow evidence to the review submitted by former Sports Minister and ex-Sheffield MP Richard Caborn on behalf of a group of key football activists in the city. He is calling for a tough independent regulator to prevent the increasing financial chasm between Premier League clubs and the rest of the game.

Other recommendations from the review include shadow boards made up of fans who must be consulted by clubs on key decisions, a reappraisal of parachute payments to be determined between the Premier League and Football League and, if there is no solution, by the regulator.

Limits are proposed on the amount of money owners can put into a club, to prevent unsustainable practices and stop the distortion of competition, set according to the size of a club’s existing finances.

Mr Betts added: “These proposals not only empower the fans who show their lifelong support for clubs, but also level the playing field between the big clubs that dominate the Premier League and smaller clubs in the same league or lower.

"Fans of football have been increasingly treated as a secondary concern, rather than the lifeblood the game relies upon, and we really must seize this opportunity to put them once again pride of place within the footballing realm and allow a fair and enjoyable game for all clubs, teams and fans.

"I urge the Government to deliver on their promise to reform football for the better. The recommendations are here, they are clear, and they must now be implemented.”

Speaking in the Commons, he also raised concerns about the powers the regulator would have in sorting out the cliff edge between the premiership and the championship.

“The regulator must have real powers to redistribute funding in football to do away with these cliff edges caused by parachute payments”.The report’s recommendations will now be put to the Government.