Sheffield Imperial Football League: Littlejohn boosts Dendale New Style  in victory over Shire

In the Chris Cooper Memorial Trophy, The Shire entertained premier league leaders Dendale New Style.

Shire grabbed the opening goal with Joshua Howells opening the scoring Dendale hit back soon after and eventually came out 2-5 winners thanks to a man of the match performance from Callum Littlejohn who also grabbed a brace.

Other goals came from Hayden Liles and substitute Kumbirai Mutamba and Daniel Fidler scored the other goal for the Shire.

In the Phil Briggs Memorial Trophy Crosspool Juniors came out 6-1 winners over Sheffield Roses to progress to the next round with Sam Kassim grabbing four goals and the others coming from Jake Lancini and substitute Matthew Civil while Lewis Jarvis grabbed what turned out to be a consolation for Sheffield Roses.

In the Championship only one game survived the weather which saw Ecclesfield Red Rose grab a 3-0 victory Steel City Royals.

In League one Royal Oak grabbed an impressive 8-1 victory over Thorncliffe Arms with goals coming from James Allen,Sohel Argueso,Joshua Smart and a brace from Lucas Baker and a hat-trick from Josh Sugden,

Sheffield Legends grabbed a 5-2 victory over Ball Inn with Harry Lambard grabbing a hat-trick and John Brelsford and Jack Harold finishing the scoring,

Aston Lodge thumped Robin Hood 7-0 and in the league's other game saw JP Steelers grab a 4-2 victory over Queens.

In League two only two games survived the weather which saw Stannington grab an impressive 9-0 victory over Stag and AFC Sharrow thumped Dronfield 7-1.