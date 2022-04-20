The Queen will celebrate her 2022 birthday at her Norfolk estate where she enjoyed family gatherings with the Duke of Edinburgh.
The monarch is expected to fly by helicopter from Windsor Castle to her Sandringham home and is likely to be visited by family and friends in the coming days.
It is thought the monarch will stay at the Duke of Edinburgh's cottage Wood Farm – a property she said her late husband "loved" and part of its attraction was because the "sea was so close".
Over the years, she has paid many visits to Sheffield since coming to the throne.
More recently these have included the Royal Maundy service at Sheffield Cathedral in 2015 and touring the AMRC where she donned 3D glasses in 2010.
Other tours of South Yorkshire and Derbyshire have included visits to Doncaster and Barnsley, and the opening of Chesterfield Royal Hospital in 1985.