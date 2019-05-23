Sheffield football: U18 and U21 cup finals to be staged at Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United FC

And entry to the Meadowhall & Bud Evans Sheffield and District Sunday Football League’s ‘double header’ showcase is just £5.

First up at 11am is the Bud Evans U18 League Cup Final between Hallam Wisewood Black and Sheffield FC Black, a continuation of the oldest inter-club fixture in the world ,first played in 1860 still going strong in 2019.

Sunday afternoon 3.30 pm sees The Meadowhall U21 League Cup Final with Nether Green taking on Eckington.

This will be their last match as U21s as both Teams are moving into adult open-age football from next Season.

Admission to either or both games is pay on the gate at Bramall Lane £5 adults/£2 concessions with a special souvenir match programme available for £1.

Meanwhile, with the Toolstation NCEL season barely over the managerial merry-go-round is already underway.

Premier Division Handsworth Parramore have unveiled Russ Eagle as their new manager, who recently left his role as assistant boss at Evo-Stik side Sheffield FC.

Eagle is no stranger to the Ambers having led the club to the NCE Division One championship and the President Cup back in 2011/12.

He takes over from interim manager Steve Istead who left his role.

Athersley Recreation have started the search for a new manager following the resignation of Luke Potter and his assistant Rob Tonks.

Matt Chatfield has stepped down as manager at Division One side FC Bolsover to take the reigns at AFC Mansfield.

Rossington Main have appointed former players Ben Hunter as their new manager after Ryan Hindley stepped down at the end of the season after less than a year in charge.

Worksop Town brought the curtain down on the NCEL season as the Premeir Division Champions completed a league and cup double following a 3-1 win over Liversedge at Doncaster Rovers Keepmoat Stadium.

After former Worksop player Rhys Davies had gone close for Liversedge then Max Pemberton had to clear another effort off the line, it was the Tigers that hit the front on 43 minutes when Steve Woolley curled in a delightful free-kick on the angle of the area inside the near post.

Woolley was at it again ten minutes into the second half curling in another beauty from an almost identical position to double the lead.

Liversedge got one back just a minute later as Joe Walton got the better of Steve Wankiewicz to rifle a shot past David Reay.

Woolley went agonisingly close to completing his hat-trick thumping a shot against the crossbar after Matt Sykes had pulled the ball back..

Reay then had to pull off a superb save to deny Liversedge the equaliser after Walton had got in on goal.

However, Worksop made the tie safe with the third ten minutes from time.

Ross Goodwin slotting in the loose ball after the keeper had parried Steve McDonnell’s firm shot.

“I thought Liversedge dominated the first half but we scored a quality free-kick just before just before we go in at half-time,” said Tigers boss Craig Denton.

“We told the players we had got a lot more in the tank and if we apply that we’ll create a lot more chances and put Liversedge under a lot of pressure and we did that.