Sheffield football: Pheasant win their second league title

Luke Walker receives the 2018-19 Golden Boot from Dave McCarthy

All three divisions were keenly contested with the winners only decided with teams’ final games of the season.

After just two defeats all season, Wadsley Bridge Pheasant landed the CBC Premier title for a second time after a titanic tussle with Redmires and Stannington Village.

Redmires eventually finished as runners-up for the third time in five seasons.

It was the first time in eleven seasons that Stannington Village finished outside the top two, but they still had something to celebrate after secretary Granville Grayson completed 50 years of service to football in Stannington.

Royal Earl completed a double as they added the League Twentytwo Cup with a 5-0 victory over Forum at Bramall Lane, to the Division One title.

They only won the title on goal difference though after being pushed all the way by runners-up Forum, third place Crookes and Cotts FC. All the top three were promoted for a second consecutive season and all three will be playing in the top flight for the first time next season.

Boynton Sports dropped just six points on their way to The Division Two title, but the top of the table seemed to change on an almost weekly basis as they were involved in another four way tussle with runners-up Sheffield Sixs, third place Mosborough Whites and Colley.

Boynton and all three promoted clubs will be playing in Division One for the first time next season.

Oughtibridge WM won the League’s first honour of the 2018-19 season, beating Norton Oaks B 3-0 in the Steve Gee Merit Cup final at Stocksbridge Park Steels in October.

The final game for all our teams saw Crookes become runners up in the County FA Sunday Junior Cup after a gallant 3-2 defeat in the Final by Doncaster based AFC Schoolboy at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium.

The League’s leading scorer and winner of the ‘Golden Boot’ was Mosborough White’s Luke Walker after his 29 goals helped his side to promotion a feat he achieved despite playing in just 16 of his side’s games.

For the second successive season, the CBC Premier’s leading scorer was Redmires’ Tom Whiting with his 22 goals helping Redmires to the runners-up spot.

Division One’s leading scorer was Crookes FC’s Liam Cartledge after scoring 20 goals to help his side to promotion to the top tier.

CBC PREMIER: Winners: Wadsley Bridge Pheasant; Runners-up: Redmires; Leading scorer: Tom Whiting (Redmires) – 22

DIVISION 1: Winners: Royal Earl; Runners-up: Forum; Also promoted: Crookes FC; Leading scorer: Liam Cartledge (Crookes FC) – 20

DIVISION 2: Winners: Boynton Sports; Runners-up: Sheffield Sixs; Also promoted: Mosborough Whites; Leading scorer: Luke Walker (Mosborough Whites) – 29

LEAGUE TWENTYTWO CUP: Winners: Royal Earl; Runners-up: Forum