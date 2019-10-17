Sheffield FC warned to be on the ball or risk an upset

Sheffield FC boss Gavin Smith. Picture: Joseph Smart

Town have suffered 11 defeats from 12 league outings so far this season while a victory for Club could take them second in the table depending on results elsewhere.

But Sheffield boss Gavin Smith insists he side can take nothing for granted this weekend.

“We’ll need to make sure we keep the back door closed because they will come here, get bodies behind the ball and look to catch us on the break,” Smith said.

“They are down there but their spirits will be lifted coming here wanting to put one over the oldest club in the world.

“If we do what we’re good at though, do our jobs properly and show the right attitude then we’ll win the game.

“The lads showed great commitment to get the win at Frickley last weekend and dug out a result, and I’ll expect nothing less on Saturday.”

Smith has a full squad to choose from with only striker Karl Demidth a doubt as he looks to overcome a hamstring injury.

Market Drayton’s only win this season did come on the road in the shape of a 1-0 victory at Spalding United at the end of August.

Stocksbridge Park Steels also face a struggling side when they visit a Spalding United outfit without a win in their last seven matches.

Steels in contrast have lost just once in five away trips.

Despite their winless run, Spalding only trail Stocksbridge by three points, having played a game more, and are looking to complete a league double over Steels following a 3-1 win at Bracken Moor earlier this month.

“They beat us at our place but we didn’t play well that day and if you don’t turn up you don’t win,” Steels boss Chris Hilton said.

““We’ll be looking to make amends and we certainly don’t want to give them the satisfaction of completing a league double.”

Hilton was disappointed to had gone out of the FA Trophy 3-1 after extra time in the replay against Pickering Town on Tuesday.

“We had enough chances over the two games to have won three of four games,” he said “Ed Hall had two shots at home and picked the ball out of the net twice.

“We didn’t take our chances, particularly in the first half. It’s another learning curve for a young team, but we’ll dust ourselves down and go again on Saturday. “

Hilton revealed that on-form striker Luke Mangham has signed a contract after hitting ten goals.

In the Toolstation NCEL, Hallam will look to keep their excellent run of form going when they take on Swallownest at Sandygtae Road.

The Countrymen have won the last five league games on the spin and are undefeated in the last eight in all competitions and know that a win would see them climb into the promotion places.

Swallownest will arrive in buoyant mood after knocking Premier Division Maltby Main out of the Sheffield Senior Cup.