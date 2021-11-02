Sheffield FC teams up with #HerGameToo campaign to support women in football

Sheffield FC has joined a number of English Football League teams in partnering with the #HerGameToo initiative, which aims to raise awareness of sexist abuse in football.

Founded by 12 passionate female football fans, the non-profit organisation wants to see women and girls welcomed in the sport and respected equally.

The world’s oldest football club has been dubbed ‘one of the most forward-thinking’ after it backed a campaign to further equality in the game. Photo: Rob Nicholson.

“It’s brilliant to partner up with Sheffield FC, showing that the oldest club in the world is one of the most forward-thinking," said Victoria Wood, a spokesperson for the campaign.

"They are a club who do so much for equality in the community already so they match the values of #HerGameToo perfectly.

"Discrimination has no place in football and we can’t thank Sheffield FC enough for backing our movement and for helping us to stamp sexism out of the game."

Football has made positive progress towards greater equality in recent years, underlined by the growing popularity of the Women’s Super League.

The rise of the women’s game has also been seen at grassroots level, with more than 1,000 new players registered with the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women and Girls League this season.

As well as raising awareness of sexism, education and research are also among the aims of the #HerGameToo initiative.

They also champion women in the game and aim to have a visible presence at football grounds and sports bars to build a more welcoming environment for young girls and women.