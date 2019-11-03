Sheffield FC snatch late win while Stocksbridge Park Steels are beaten

Sheffield FC winger James Gregory races away from defenders to get in a shot in 1-0 win at Sutton Coldfield Town. Picture: Joseph Smart

Adam Chapman, on his return to the side. produced a moment of magic deep into stoppage time to settle a scrappy affair.

Positioned out on the right, Chapman spotted the Sutton Coldfield keeper out of his goal and lofted the ball home to snatch all three points.

In a first half lacking in any clear cut chances, the closest Sheffield came to breaking the deadlock was Chapman’s angled free kick that dipped just over the crossbar.

James Gregory brought a smart save out of the keeper who got down low at the near post to keep out the winger’s shot after a forceful run into the area.

That was matched by an equally good save at the other end with Sam Kelly, on his debut, palming away a powerful shot to prevent the home side taking the lead

Sheffield suffered a blow midway through the second period when Ted Cribley was red carded for a late challenge.

The home side then had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build up before came Chapman’s late stunner earned Club a fourth win on the road.

“I thought we showed a great team spirit and display to get the win,” said a delighted Sheffield boss Gavin Smith.

Stocksbridge Park Steels were beaten for only the second time in seven away league trips as they lost 3-1 at Cleethorpes Town, a result that saw Steels slip down to sixth.

Stocksbridge could have few complaints over the outcome with the home side running out deserved winners despite a great performance from Steels keeper Ed Hall who pulled off a number of top drawer saves to keep his side in the contest.

Chris Hilton’s side had an early chance when Josh Nodder fired inches wide from a Lewis Whitham cross.

However, Cleethorpes soon had Stocksbridge on the back foot, forcing a string of corners, one of which saw Hall produce a brilliant one handed save to keep out a strong header.

The home side finally made the breakthrough on 24 minutes with Curtis Bateson finding the top corner after cutting inside.

Three minutes later and Steels had a mountain to climb as Cleethorpes added a second. Josh Batty volleyed in from close range from a cross into the box after Hilton’s side had lost possession.

Scott Ruthven went close for the visitors just before the break heading narrowly over from a corner.

There was a let off for Stocksbridge early in the second half when the home side rattled the underside of the bar before the ball was hacked clear.

Steels though were suddenly back in the game as Ruthven planted a firm header into the net from a corner with 14 minutes remaining.

Sensing an equaliser Hilton’s men pushed forward but couldn’t come up with the all important goal and their hopes were ended as Cleethorpes gabbed a third on 87 minutes when Alex Flett’s free-kick from out wide somehow sailed directly into the net