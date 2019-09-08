Sheffield FC out of FA Cup as Stocksbridge suffer first defeat

Reece Fielding looks to have given Stocksbridge the lead only for the goal to be ruled out. Picture: Gillian Handisides

Club were beaten 3-1 in the first qualifying round stage, with Rory Coleman reducing the deficit midway through the second half before the game was put to bed.

Sheffield almost made a bright start could when Marc Newsham hooked just wide.

Olympic grew into the game and Jonathan Hedge was required to produce a couple of good saves which helped keep the tie scoreless at the break.

Rushall took the lead five minutes into the second half when a long clearance from their keeper bounced kindly for Jonathan Letford to loop a header over the advancing Hedge.

Letford doubled the lead just after the hour when heading home from a cross.

Sheffield found a way back into the tie on 71 minutes when Coleman curled a stunning strike into the top corner from distance.

But Rushall ended any hope of a fightback five minutes from time when Alex Moore tapped in from close range after Hedge denied Letford his hat-trick.

Stocksbridge Park Steels paid the price for a lacklustre display as they suffered their first BetVictor South East Division defeat of the season.

Steels were beaten 3-1 by Spalding United with boss Chris Hilton bemoaning a poor showing.

“It was a disappointing performance,” he said. “We never seemed to really get going.

“But overall, it’s been a very good start. We’ve taken ten points from five games and we just need to make sure we bounce straight back.”

Spalding took the lead on 22 minutes when Lewis Brownhill scuffed in at the back post. Reece Fielding thought he had given Steels the lead only for his goal to be ruled out for pushing.

Michael Trench fired over in Stocksbridge’s best effort of the first half.

And three minutes into the second Brownhill converted from the spot after Rob Ludlam tripped George Zeurner in the box.

Substitute Clark Greaves forced the first real save from the Spalding keeper on 66 minutes but Steels did reduce the arrears six minutes later when Luke Mangham smashed in a penalty following a handball.