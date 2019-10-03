Sheffield FC look to bounce back after consecutive defeats

Cody Prior has joined Sheffield FC on loan from Doncaster Rovers

Club were beated at Lincoln United in the BetVictor South East Division before falling at the first hurdle in the FA Trophy last weekend with a 2-1 defeat at Clitheroe in a game they led.

Gavin Smith’s side have enjoyed home comforts however with three wins from four at the Coach and Horses ground and know a win over fourth-placed Ilkeston will see them leapfrog the visitors in the standings.

Midfielder Cody Prior and defender Rian McLean are set to make their home debuts after joining on youth loans from Doncaster Rovers.

Stocksbridge Park Steels travel to Wisbech Town aiming to bounce back from a first away defeat of the season following a narrow 1-0 reversal at Belper Town.

Manager Chris Hilton was reasonably happy with his makeshift team's performance despite the defeat.

“Overall I was happy with how they did,” Hilton said.

“We had six players missing but I thought we were the better team in the second half but we didn’t take the chances that came our way

"We’ve got everyone back this weekend except Jordan Lemon who is suspended and young striker Clark Greaves.

“We’ll certainly look to attack Wisbech. We won’t be going there to defend and look for a point. That’s not our style.”

Wisbech have won just once at home in five league and cup outings but will be boosted by a surprise 2-1 victory at high-riding Ilkeston earlier in the week.

In the Toolstation NCEL, Hallam will look to continue their sparkling run of form by beating Nostell MW at Sandygate Road.

The Countrymen are unbeaten in the last four having won the last three without conceding, lifting them up to eighth in the table and just five points outside the top four promotion slots.

“We’re very much looking forward to the game as it gives us a great chance to keep the run going with confidence high as you would expect but we won’t be taking Nostell lightly,” said boss Steve Whitehead.

Nostell are one place and one point above Hallam but have lost the last three away in all competitions, including a 2-1 defeat at Sandygate Road in the Sheffield Senior Cup last month.

Handsworth are back in action this weekend at home against Goole AFC, where both sides are desperate for a a win to end a baron run.