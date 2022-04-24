Sheffield FC given shock reprieve from relegation playoff as rivals are kicked out of division

The Dronfield-based side finished third-bottom in the table, one point behind Lincoln United and Pickering Town, and faced the prospect of a playoff for survival at the Step Four level.

But it has ben decreed that Leeds-based Yorkshire Amateur have failed to make the requisite ground improvements to stay at that step and have been pushed out of the league, ensuring Sheffield FC live to fight another day after a tough season.

The decision has proven controversial among followers of non-league football, though supporters of the club have celebrated the reprieve, with one social media user describing it as ‘ the sort of slice of luck you need in football’.

Sheffield FC have been handed a reprieve from the possibility of relegation. (via Joe Smart/@SheffieldFC)

Led by former Rotherham United striker Ryan Cresswell, the world’s oldest football club will shake themselves down and go again.

An NPL statement read in part: “In the East Division, bottom placed Pickering Town have been relegated, along with 18th placed Frickley Athletic.

“Yorkshire Amateur will also be relegated following a decision by the FA Alliance Committee that they would be relegated from Step 4 for their failure to comply with the Ground Grading E criteria.

“An appeal has heard by the FA Appeal Board on Friday, but was unanimously dismissed on all grounds, and we are now able to confirm that unfortunately, Yorkshire Amateur will be relegated from the NPL.