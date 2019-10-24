Sheffield FC Futsal beaten by York in first home game
Sheffield FC went down 4-1 in their first home game of the season against a strong York side at the EIS.
York were quick out of the blocks and took a fourth minute lead through Mahamadu Ceesay's thunderous toe-poke.
That early setback didn’t deter Sheffield and they kept defending at a high intensity and were nearly rewarded with Daniel Neath testing the York stopper twice.
Two minutes before the break York then doubled their lead when a Fabinho strike was miraculously turned on to the crossbar by Sam Mattocks in the Sheffield goal, only for England U19 International Michael Bulmer to knock into an empty net.
Sheffield increased the intensity after the restart but paid for their profligacy when Pedras slotted home to put York 3-0 up.
Silas Valladolid-Collins then produced a moment of brilliance to beat his defender before clipping past the York goalkeeper to bring the score back to 3-1.
Despite their constant pressure, Sheffield couldn't trim the gap further and York netted a fourth in the final minute through Fabinho.
Sheffield goalscorer Valladolid-Collins reflected: "We’ll take the positives into the next game and improve on the areas which need work. We’ll be looking for a win as always. We have a quality group of players here who put in the work.”
Sheffield travel to Liverpool on November 3.