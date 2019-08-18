Sheffield FC and Stocksbridge Park Steels both making winning starts to season

Ben Turner heads Sheffield FC into 2-0 lead. Picture: Sheffield FC

Two goals in the space of five first half minutes had Sheffield in control against Newcastle Town before the visitors got one back late on.

But they had goalkeeper Raajan Gill to thank for for keeping them in the contest with a string of excellent saves.

There were early chances for Club with Karl Demidh forcing the keeper into a good save then Michael Williams put a decent chance over the crossbar.

Sheffield made the breakthrough just before the half hour mark when a Williams cross to the far post was headed back by Demidh where Ben Turner out-jumped a defender on the edge of the six yard box to plant a firm header into the bottom corner.

Sheffield soon doubled the lead with Mitchell Dunne heading in a cross from the right to put Gavin Smith’s side in control.

Despite their dominance Sheffield couldn’t add to the lead and when Newcastle got one back on through Jack Van Der Laan on 74 minutes, it left the game in the balance but Club held out for a richly deserved win.

Stocksbridge romped to a stunning 4-0 away win at Kidsgrove Athletic..

It was a young Steels side that started on the front foot and they were rewarded by an early goal on just six minutes, scored by one of their more experienced players Scott Ruthven, who finished off a well worked move by slamming the ball past the home keeper.

Luke Mangham, Declan Slater and Josh Hodder were causing the home defence all sorts of problems.

However, Kidsgrove almost snatched an equaliser midway through the first half but Jordan Lemon was in the right place at the right time to clear the ball off the line.

The home side pressed early in the second half but Stocksbridge back four stood firm. Chris Hilton’s side finally put some daylight between the teams on 80 minutes when Luke Mangham was played through to score with a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

A minute later the points were in the bag as Mangham hit his second and Steels third. Substitute Lewis Whitham put the icing on the cake with the fourth on 85 minutes, turning his marker before planting a well struck drive into the net.

In the Toolstation NCE League, Hallam suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at league new boys Retford FC.

The hosts took the lead on 10 minutes in their first real attack. Hallam responded two minutes later with a stunning 30-yard effort from Richard Tootle.

Micah Bishop had the chance to put Hallam in front only to mistime his header from a Tootle cross.

Retford regained the lead midway through the second half after being awarded a soft penalty against Tootle. Steve Whitehead’s side were denied an equaliser in the final minute when former Worksop goalkeeper Jon Kennedy got his fingertips to Sam Fewkes curling effort that looked bound for the top corner.

Handsworth were left frustrated after being held to a goalless home draw by Knarsborough Town.

The Ambers went close to snatching all three points late as Marley Grant forced a fine save from the keeper with Leon Howarth hitting the rebound against the post

Upcoming fixtures: Tuesday: Betvictor South East Division: Stocksbridge PS v Sheffield FC

Toolstation NCEL Prem: Handsworth v Barton Town.