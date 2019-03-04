Sheffield derby: Wednesday v United MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG – Steel City derby ends in goalless draw at Hillsborough Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United LIVE Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday played out a goalless draw in a tense match between the Steel City rivals at Hillsborough under the lights on Monday night. Here’s how the action unfolded... Chesterfield goalkeeper chosen to carry the coffin of ex Spireite and England legend Gordon Banks Sheffield United fans react after Chris Wilder makes three changes for the Sheffield Derby