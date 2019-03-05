Sheffield derby: the best photos from last night's match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

Click and scroll through the photos for a look at the best chances and challenges in the match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday...

David McGoldrick and Sam Hutchinson battle for the ball. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Adam Reach tries to bring the ball under control. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Michael Hector takes tight marking to a new level against Billy Sharp. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Dominic Iorfa is challenged by Enda Stevens. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more