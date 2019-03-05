Sheffield derby: the best photos from last night's match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United
Now the dust had settled on last night's Steel City derby, there's chance to reflect on some of the best action shots from the 0-0 draw at Hillsborough.
Click and scroll through the photos for a look at the best chances and challenges in the match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday...
David McGoldrick and Sam Hutchinson battle for the ball.
Adam Reach tries to bring the ball under control.
Michael Hector takes tight marking to a new level against Billy Sharp.
Dominic Iorfa is challenged by Enda Stevens.
