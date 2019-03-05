Sheffield derby fan gallery: the photos that prove Wednesday v United is no ordinary match
It was a huge night for football fans in Sheffield as the city was split between Owls and Blades for the 131st Steel City derby.
Click and scroll through our photo gallery to see if you can spot yourself in our fan shots at Hillsborough...
Owls fans in full voice.
Two of the travelling Blades fans.
There was a fiery atmosphere inside Hillsborough.
Fans on their way in to the match.
