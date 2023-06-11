The Blades and The Owls are preparing for life at a higher level - and their average attendances won’t look out of place when the new season gets underway.

The 2022/23 season will always be looked upon with great pride for both sides of the Sheffield divide.

For United, promotion back into the Premier League came on the back of a long slog of a campaign, but when the final whistle was blown, Paul Heckingbottom’s side were the best of the rest behind a highly talented Burnley and both sides will take their place back among the elite come August.

For Wednesday, life was rather more difficult, with a challenging second half of the season seeing an automatic promotion bid fall short, before they came through a play-off semi-final against Peterborough United that will go down in history as one of the most dramatic ties in Hillsborough’s history. Promotion back into the Championship was equally as dramatic as Josh Windass grabbed a last-ditch winner in extra-time as they came through a Wembley clash with Barnsley.

Excitement is already building ahead of the new season - but how will the average attendances at Bramall Lane and Hillsborough compare to clubs across the Premier League and Championship?

1 . Manchester United Average attendance: 73,645 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . West Ham United Average attendance: 62,462 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tottenham Hotpsur Average attendance: 61,585 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4 . Arsenal Average attendance: 60,186 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales