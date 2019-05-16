Sensational statistic shows Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp has been deadlier than PSG strike duo this season
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has been in prolific form this season, scoring 23 assists to help his side power their way to automatic promotion.
However, as noted by @The_Bladesmen, Sharp’s season stats are even more impressive than they initially appear, with his shot conversion rate superior to those of some of Europe’s top marksmen.
The local lad’s conversion rate sits at a tasty 38%, which is superior to Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas (35%), as well as Paris Saint-Germain forwards Edinson Cavani (36%) and Neymar (37%).
It’ll be fascinating to see how Sharp fares in the Premier League next season, as the Blades test their mettle against England’s strongest sides.
The 33-year-old has made just two top tier appearances in his career – with Southampton back in the 2012/13 season – but the step up made Brighton veteran Glenn Murray, for example, should fill him with confidence ahead of next season.
United are expected to break their transfer record this summer, but it is unclear whether they’ll look to land another striker, or whether Chris Wilder will put his faith in Sharp to make the grade in the Premier League.