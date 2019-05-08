Sensational statistic shows just how impressive Sheffield United have been at home this season

Sheffield United's push to the Premier League was helped massively by their excellent form at Bramall Lane, but one impressive stat has revealed just how good they've been at home this season.

Blades fans have been treated to some sensational home performances this season, including a 4-0 drubbing of Reading, and a 4-1 hammering of Aston Villa.

As noted by Twitter user James State, the Blades spent more time losing at home to Barnet in the FA Cup (69 minutes) than they did in all their 23 home matches combined (34 minutes).

That half hour, excluding injury time, was made up of brief periods spent trailing to Swansea City, Bristol City, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion respectively, the last of which was the longest spell clocking in at 14 minutes.

If only home records were counted in the 2018/19 Championship season, the Blades would have been level on points with Norwich City at the top of the table, but would have clinched the top spot thanks to their superior goal difference.

In reality, both sides will compete in the Premier League next season, after they both secured automatic promotion spots. It remains to be seen which of Leeds, Villa, Derby or West Bromwich Albion can land the final place via the play-offs.

United will be eager to maintain Bramall Lane as a formidable fortress again next season, and will surely feel confident of giving some of the big boys a scare on home turf.