Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is still chasing new players.

Warne was waiting on an answer from a loan target at the end of last week and the player has now said yes to joining the Millers.

Now the deal is dependent on the two clubs involved being able to work out a financial deal.

Warne says that is ‘not a million miles away’ and hopes the player could be through the door next week.

“We have got down the road with one which seems close, but I have said that before and it hasn't happened,” the boss admitted. “If it doesn't happen and Tom (Eaves) joins back in 10 days then we will cope with what we've got.

“If this player is going to come I would have thought it would be the middle part of next week, simple as that. It will probably be after the weekend with our game being on a Sunday.

“The lad has decided he wants to come, which is good. Possibly he spoke to a couple of team-mates in the dressing room which always helps and now it is just the negotiation with the parent club which is never easy at the best of times.

“Hopefully we get to a point where everyone is happy, the agent, the player, both clubs. It's out of my hands now, I have sold the club to the lad, I have told him what we can do to help him, so now it's down to the clubs.”

Warne says the financial issues involve percentage of player wages.

“It always comes down to what the agent expects and what the parent club wants for their players.

“If I loaned out a player I would want to get as much of his wages as possible.

“It's a business, it is not a charity. I understand both points of view, every club has parameters in which they can pay and if we can both get in there, hopefully it should happen.

“I'm not concerned, if it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be. I am happy I have got the chairman's full support, also I have to be aware that I am getting what I want for that amount of money.