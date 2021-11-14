The Leeds skipper is determined to give Scotland every chance of hosting another 50,000 fans when the World Cup qualifying play-offs come around in March.

Scotland can boost their chances of sealing a seeded place for the 12-team tournament, which will produce three qualifiers for Qatar, by getting a positive result against Group F winners Denmark.

Cooper and many of his team-mates experienced a full Hampden for the first time for last month’s last-gasp 3-2 win over Israel and the stadium will be full again on Monday.

“The boys and everyone associated with the national team can take a pat on the back for that, getting Hampden full again,” he said.

“We have definitely been successful over the last 18 months and that’s what happens, they flood in and get behind the team.

“It’s only going to benefit us and we can feed off that energy inside the stadium.

“There is a real feelgood factor around the place at the minute and the longer that continues, the better. That comes down to winning football games. We have won a fair few football games over the last 18 months and we have to keep going and keep progressing.

“When you see Hampden full and you hear that roar, the boys talk about it, it’s an unbelievable feeling. You take that on the pitch with you and you can get that extra bit out yourself.