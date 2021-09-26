Same old story continues to frustrate Paul Warne and Rotherham United

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne was left frustrated by his side not taking their chances yet again

There is no way in this world Rotherham should not have won their League One encounter with Crewe. If it was a boxing match it would surely have been stopped.

But a worrying habit of being unable to finish their chances is proving to be the Millers' downfall this season and they were caught by a late sucker-punch in a 1-1 draw.

Crewe were on the ropes, but the Millers had only landed one blow, with Ollie Rathbone breaking his duck early in the second half.

As much as they tried they could not land the second knockout punch and when Freddie Ladapo somehow missed from point-blank range there was a sense of what was coming.

With the final bell in sight, a rare visiting attack saw Chris Porter get the better of Wes Harding, with the Millers defender fouling his opponent in the box.

He picked up a second yellow card in the process and will have known by the cheer of the travelling Crewe fans the outcome of Porter's injury-time penalty.

It made it feel more like a defeat than a draw.

Boss Paul Warne said: “Obviously I'm really disappointed. We didn't get much wrong other than not scoring that second goal.

“We had 23 attempts against their three and we've come away with a 1-1 draw.

“Football isn't always fair. I can't ask for a lot more from the lads. In specific moments of the game we could have been better.

“We shouldn't have given a penalty away and we should have taken another of our chances at the other end.

“Then the lads would have back to the dressing room feeling amazing about themselves. As it is, they're devastated and it feels like a defeat.

“We just needed the second goal. I thought our play was really good. I wouldn't change how we played, while it stays at 1-0 you give the opposition to the chance to throw the kitchen sink at you in the last 10 minutes.