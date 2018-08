Barcelona have accepted that Manchester United will not sell their World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba, but the Spanish giants will try again to buy him next summer.

That’s according to today’s football rumour mill, which also suggests that United’s goalkeeper David De Gea is close to signing a new £200,000 a week contract, while Liverpool’s error-prone goalie, Loris Karius, is in talks to join Turkish club Besiktas.