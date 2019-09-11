Rotrherham United: How a conversation with Paul Warne had new boy bursting to join Millers
Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene was desperate to join once he met with manager Paul Warne.
Ogbene joined the Millers for an undisclosed fee from Brentford shortly before the transfer window closed after a summer-long pursuit.
He has not got off to the best start in South Yorkshire, having been ruled out for several weeks after picking up a hamstring on his debut last weekend.
But even though he will spend the few part of his Millers career in the treatment room, he is still glad to be at the club.
“I went to watch the boys play against Wimbledon,” Ogbene said. “I met the manager there. I live locally.
“Two weeks later, I got a phone call saying the bid had been accepted so I came up here straight away.
“I met the manager properly then. I knew through talking to him that I wanted to be here. He shows that he wants you. What I like is that he sign players he wants to to improve, players he believes can help the team.
“He doesn't bring them in just for the sake of it. After that conversation, I was really eager to get going.”
Ogebene has revealed he turned down offers from other clubs to come to the AESSEAL New York Stadium and the reason for that probably also has something to do with head of recruitment Rob Scott.
Scott was the man who helped bring Ogebene to England when he worked at Brentford and was again instrumental in his Millers move.
“There was interest from other clubs,” Ogbene revealed. “Rotherham were really keen on me and Brentford were keen to help me get my career going.
“Rob took me to Brentford from Ireland. I do appreciate what he's done for me.
“I hadn't played many games for Brentford and could have been forgotten, but Rob remembered me and gave me this chance.
“Obviously, I thank the manager for giving him that authority.”
Meanwhile, the club have announced they will switch the dugouts around in a bid to help stop conceding late goals.
The Millers have occupied the dugout nearest the home end since the stadium was built in 2012, but they have conceded injury-time goals in their last two home games and boss Warne thinks it will help his defence if his management team are nearer them in the second half.