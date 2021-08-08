Rotherham's Freddie Ladapo has the last laugh against old club Plymouth Argyle

The stands at the AESSEAL New York Stadium were heavily populated for the first time since March 2020 and that included over 1,000 away supporters, who were directing some unpleasant chants at their former striker.

As the players congregated in front of the away end for a Millers corner, those travelling Argyle fans took particular enjoyment in telling Ladapo that they thought he is not very good and will always be not very good.

Then Dan Barlaser sent in his delivery, Plymouth failed to clear it and Ladapo scooped the ball home from close range.

Freddie Ladapo of Rotherham United.

Suddenly Ladapo was grateful for the fans as 8,000 Millers fans produced a roar that has been so sorely missed and enjoyed cupping his ears to those who had been taunting him seconds before.

It put Paul Warne's side in front, building the foundations in a game which Ben Wiles solidified before half-time with a fine finish to a flowing move.

That was enough for a win as the Millers saw it out in the second half and end matchday one on top of League One.

Just the 45 more to go of course, but this was a promising start, controlled, composed and with clear room for improvement as they try and chase an instant return to the Championship for the third time.

Boss Warne, so used to seeing his side not rewarded for performances last season, was pleased with the winning start.

“I thought we deserved the win,” he said.

“Plymouth had a lot of the ball which we knew they would have, they are a really good possession based team, but I don't think my goalkeeper made a save.

“I thought we were the most threatening team but we would like to have the ball more than that.

“Overall pleased, not ecstatic. I am not ecstatic, I wouldn't say it was the best performance ever but there were pockets of really good play from us and we really should have got the third goal and it would have been a more comfortable afternoon.