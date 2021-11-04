Rotherham winger Mickel Miller ruled out of FA Cup clash against Bromley

The winger, who scored the Millers' goal in the 1-1 draw with Charlton on Tuesday, is struggling with an on-going foot issue and will be rested.

With no game for a fortnight, after the League One trip to Shrewsbury was called off due to international call-ups, Miller will take time to rest and let the injury heal.

He has been playing through pain and has had injections to keep the problem at bay.

Rotherham will be without Mickel Miller for the FA Cup tie with Bromley.

Ben Wiles is expected to be fit after a foot injury over his own, though whether he would be rested or not anyway is up for debate.

Loanees Will Grigg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are expected to be given permission by their parent clubs to play.

“I don’t think Mickel Miller is available, we’re going to shut him down for a few days to give his foot injury time to heal,” boss Paul Warne said. “Ben Wiles’ foot is still sore, but he should be OK.

“Apart from that, we have a bit of fatigue, but nothing that should effect our team selection.”

Jamie Lindsay remains out with a hamstring injury, but is closing in on a return, while Angus MacDonald's slow recovery from an unspecified condition continues.

Fringe players are likely to get a chance against Bromley, who are flying high in the National League.

“We’ll attack the game In the same way,” said Warne. “It is a game we want to win against a really good team.