Rotherham waiting on for scan results for Chiedozie Ogbene's hamstring injury

The winger suffered the problem midway through the first half of Saturday's 2-0 South Yorkshire defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a pivotal moment in the match as the Republic of Ireland international had caused the Owls untold problems down the right.

He was taken off largely as a precaution and will have tests on Monday to see how severe the problem is, with Millers boss Paul Warne holding his breath.

Rotherham are awaiting injury news on Chiedozie Ogbene.

“He just felt a little bit tight in his hammy,” he said. “He wanted to play on but he has had hammy issues in the past.

“He wasn't sure and I said, 'Look, we're just going to have to get him off. We can't have him out for four months.'

“It was precautionary. He's a massive part of what we do and a massive outlet for us. Until he gets scanned on Monday, I don't know any more than that.”

The Millers have been robbed of their most dangerous player for much of the last year after he suffered a serious knee injury last October.

He has started this campaign on fire and had the Owls at sixes and sevens before being replaced by Kieran Sadlier, whose first-half penalty miss turned out to be decisive.

“Wednesday started with two left-backs to counter Chieo's threat,” Warne added. “We started really well and he was a big danger for us.