The Millers slipped out of the top two for the first time since January after Wigan and MK Dons won in midweek.

Warne accepts there are people doubting whether they can go up automatically given they have seen a 10-point lead eroded in recent weeks.

They do have games in hand over MK Dons and Warne thinks the adversity could work in his side’s favour.

Paul Warne with the Papa John's trophy (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

“MK Dons beating Crewe and Wigan beating Accrington, neither of them were shocks. I would have put my life on both of those winning those games,” he said.

“That didn't surprise me. When we left Wembley we were under no illusion that when we played our next league game we would probably be in third place. That's the case and it's absolutely fine.

“It is still in our hands, I think the little break has helped us, winning at Wembley can only be a good thing, hopefully we can finish the season off really well.

“I appreciate people are doubting us, possibly even at our own club. I think the lads like that adversity. We will attack the games with a bit of gusto and see where we end up.”

The Millers were not in action last week as they won the Papa John’s Trophy against Sutton at Wembley and the players enjoyed celebrating their success in the early part of the week.

Warne has urged his squad to taste more success.

“It is a right boost, winning matches is what we're all about,” he said.

“It has given the lads a right boost, I harp on about memories all the time, but that has gone now and if you want to give your family and friends something else to celebrate you have got seven collective opportunities to happen.

“It has been a good incentive and a good eye-opener to the happiness you can give people. They are in a great position, I have always said if we can average two points a game and we don't go up automatically then we are really unlucky and we are still on target for that.

“We can't worry too much about the opposition, although they are in unbelievable form, we have just got to try and look after ourselves.