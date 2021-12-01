Rotherham United's record-breaking night doesn't bring too much pleasure to Paul Warne

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne: Bruce Rollinson

The Millers made it through to the northern section quarter-final of the lower-league cup competition with a 5-3 shootout success after it had ended 1-1 at 90 minutes.

Michael Smith’s goal was cancelled out late on by David Amoo’s leveller, with Amoo going on to miss the only spot-kick.

The result, officially classed as a draw after 90 minutes, meant the Millers extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions which is a new club record.

Only 1,560 were there to see history but the momentum at the AESSEAL New York Stadium is proving difficult to stop.

And boss Paul Warne admits a 4-2 home defeat to Fleetwood in September - the last time the Millers were beaten feels a long time ago.

“It was one of our worst (performances) within that 17 truth be told,” Warne said of the match with Port Vale.

“I wasn't expecting a perfect performance with all the changes we made.

“It is an achievement, but it is one for everyone at the club. The players, the owner who kindly supports us, all the staff.

“The lads are great at taking information on. Fleetwood seems a long time ago.

“The lads have been in good fettle, we could have had more points, but I don't think we have been lucky in games, in fact I think it has been the other way.

“It's a nice thing and hopefully it will continue until May and then it will be even better.”

The Millers should have had the landmark win wrapped up in 90 minutes but only had Smith’s goal to show for their dominance.

That saw them caught out in the 87th minute as Amoo sent it to penalties, where goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was the hero.

Warne accepted his side were lucky to win against the League Two club.

“Anyone who knows football, every single game of football you play is difficult to win, it is hard work,” he said.

“We weren't ruthless enough to put them away early.

“Respectfully they are having a really good season, sitting in the top three, playing really well, good squad, great coaches, and no doubt they will finish really well. We played a good team, they are like a mid-table League One team.