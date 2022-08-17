Rotherham United's Paul Warne sees progress after another point earned

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne, Manager of Rotherham United looks on during the warm up prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and Rotherham United at Deepdale on August 16, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Millers continued their unbeaten start to the season at Deepdale, though were perhaps fortunate as they survived a Preston onslaught.

The hosts hit the woodwork twice, goalkeeper Viktor Johansson made a number of impressive saves while there were also some last-ditch tackles.

In years gone by this is a game that Warne’s side would have almost certainly lost so to hang on for a point pleased the boss.

“To call it a battling point is polite,” he said. “Preston were the better side and had many opportunities to win the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That doesn't take away how dogged our performance was.

“Anyone who thinks this league is going to be an absolute breeze is a lunatic. It was a tough night for the lads.

“You can see how hard it is when you win the ball back to pick the proper pass and when we did we caused them problems.

“But fatigue kills you, there were some tired bodies near the end but to hang on and get a clean sheet against a team, who I feel will be really up there, I’m really proud of them.

“It was a battling point but every point is important and we'll take it because on another night we could have took a crack.

“It will do well for the belief of the lads, to come away from home in the Championship is tough.

“Especially after the weekend beating Reading 4-0, I don't want people thinking this league isn't what it is.

“It is tough for us playing against really good teams. My lads have heart and they hung in there so fair play to them.