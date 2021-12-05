Rotherham United's Paul Warne explains why he fancies Newcastle United in the FA Cup

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne hopes to get Newcastle United in the FA Cup. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Millers booked their place in the hat with a 1-0 win over National League outfit Stockport on Friday.

Michael Smith’s 15th goal of the season settled the tie, though the Hatters will count themselves unlucky not to have forced a replay.

Rotherham do not have much luck in this competition and have not won a third-round tie since beating Southampton 2-1 in 2002.

The last three years have seen defeats at Manchester City and Everton sandwiched in between a loss to Hull, but Warne is eyeing another Premier League side.

“I would love to play Newcastle at home just for the Geordies in our dressing room,” he said. “I just think it would mean a lot to them.”

“Dan (Barlaser) and Smudge (Smith) have been ace for me since they've been with the club… I don't really want an away game. People get excited when you draw Man City away; not quite as exciting for the management team!

“A home game against anyone. If we draw a Premier League club, that would be great.”

The Millers cannot get too picky given they only just made it through against a side determined to return to the Football League this year.

Warne accepts his side were below their best, but also says Stockport made it that way.

“It was the game we expected,” he said. We knew it was going to be a tough game. Fair play to Stockport and all their fans. I thought they made it a real cup night.

“We didn't play at our fluid best but how much is that us and how much is it the opposition? They didn't let us play at our best.”

The Millers are back in action on Tuesday night when former boss Steve Evans brings his Gillingham side.

Richard Wood came off at half-time against Stockport with a groin injury, but could be OK, while Shane Ferguson missed out with a non-Covid related illness.

Warne said of Wood: “He felt his groin. He tested really well with the physio at half-time. He had full strength and full rage, but he could feel it.