Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser reveals the best team in League One

The Millers are unbeaten in 10 in League One, which has positioned them within striking distance of the top two.

During that run they have dismantled promotion rivals Portsmouth 4-1, MK Dons 3-0 and Sunderland 5-1.

Barlaser has been key to that run and he believes his side are invincible when they are firing.

Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser, right, says the Millers are the best team in the league

“If everyone is 100 per cent on the day, I don't think we can get beat,” he said. “We're the best team.”

Barlaser was part of the Rotherham team that won promotion during the 2019/20 season and says the current crop are a better footballing team.

“This team play a bit more football,” he added, “It was 4-4-2 back then, a different system.

“Now it's 3-5-2. If the three central midfielders can get the ball round the back - especially when Chieo (Ogbene) and Mickel (Miller) are playing as wing-backs - then we can create chances and Smudge (Michael Smith) and Griggy (Will Grigg) and Freddie (Ladapo) are on fire. This formation really suits us.

“I'm delighted with how things have gone in the last few weeks. I want to play every week and I want us to get promoted as quickly as we can.

“Playing just behind Ollie Rathbone and Ben Wiles is a dream really, especially when I want to play long balls to Chieo.

“I love doing those type of passes and trying to get the main players in on goal.”