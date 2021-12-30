Rotherham United's Covid status revealed ahead of Bolton Wanderers match

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne

The Millers saw Wednesday’s game with Lincoln called off due to an outbreak in the opposition camp, but have so far emerged through the current wave unscathed.

That means they should be near to full strength for the game against Bolton, who have not been so lucky.

Wanderers have seen their last four games wiped out by the virus, two of them because of an outbreak in their squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They reopened their training ground at the beginning of the week and are expected to be ready for the visit across the Pennines.

The Millers are testing everyday and as of Thursday afternoon had no cases to report.

“At the moment we’re good, we’ve got no issues,” boss Paul Warne said.

“As for every other club though, who have had any issues, once it is in the camp, it’s in.

“So we need to remain alert to it, but as I speak to you today we’ve returned a full set of negative tests.

“In terms of injuries, we have no dramas, so we’re doing okay there as well and hopefully there won’t be any before Saturday.

“They haven’t had a competitive game for three weeks, they have been training for four or five days now.

“They are well coached and will have their rotations on lockdown. When we came back from covid we didn’t have any training days.

“But they are a well-coached team, who have had a few days on the training pitch, so I can’t seeing it having that much of an impact on them to be honest.”

That leaves the Millers are full strength, barring defender Angus MacDonald, who has been a long-term absentee.

The news is encouraging on the centre-half, though, whose specific problem has never been disclosed.

He is back in full training and should be ready to return some time in early 2022.

Warne added: “We had an in-house game yesterday and he played three sets of 20 minutes, I’ve had a good candid chat with him today and we’re both really honest with each other.