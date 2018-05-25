Why Joe Mattock is looking at the BIG picture ahead of Rotherham United’s Wembley date

All around the sparkling New York Stadium are pictures of past Rotherham United heroes.

Tomorrow brings an opportunity for a new team to be added to Millers folklore and Joe Mattock is desperate to see his face amongst the Rotherham legends.

“I could end up a hero,” he said ahead of his first Wembley trip.

“That’s the whole point. If that doesn’t give you a boost on Saturday night when you go to bed on Sunday morning when you wake up I don’t know what will.

“That’s the whole point of being a professional footballer, that’s what I dreamt about when I was a kid.

“The thought of playing at Wembley is a dream come true for me and to get my picture on the wall is an even bigger dream come true.”

Mattock also believes that victory over Shrewsbury would put the Millers back into what he feels is their rightful place in the second tier.

“It would mean the world, because of the teams coming into the Championship - Premiership teams come down and can’t get out so that shows what a tough league it is. If we can get in it will show what players we have in the side,” he said.

“This club sees itself as a Championship team now, for the fans and the club,” he said. “Just look at the Stadium, its a beautiful stadium, a lovely pitch and the fans and club deserves to be back in the Championship.”