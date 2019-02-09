Two points lost for Millers: Rotherham United 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Have your say

Rotherham were held to another Championship draw as they quickly lost their lead in a 1-1 stalemate with fellow strugglers Wigan.

Clark Robertson's powerful header gave the Millers a 28th-minute lead but it only lasted four minutes.

The defender arrowed the ball into the top corner after rising highest from Will Vaulks' cross.

The visitors were back level sharply when Josh Windass was afforded too much space to fire clinically beyond Marek Rodak into the bottom corner.

Michael Smith blew a huge chance to put Rotherham back ahead but he side-footed over the bar from only five yards out.

The big striker was then denied by Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones who managed to tip his effort over the crossbar.

The Millers had the better of the second-half chances and felt they should have had a penalty when Richard Wood was felled in the box.

Wigan could have stolen the points late on but Cedric Kipre's header whistled just wide as Paul Warne's men drew for the 12th time this season.

Rotherham: Rodak, Jones, Robertson, Wood, Mattock, Taylor (Newell 69), Ajayi, Crooks (Towell 78), Vaulks, Forde, Smith.

Unused: Price, Vyner, Ihiekwe, Wiles, Yates.

Wigan: Jones, Byrne, Fox (Kipre 26), Dunkley, Naismith, Baningime, James, Jacobs (Massey 90+3), Windass, Pilkington, Clarke.

Unused: Walton, Olsson, Roberts, McManaman, Garner.

Referee: Oliver Langford.

Attendance: 9,611 (1,243 from Wigan).