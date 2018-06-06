The position that will be a big priority in the transfer market for Rotherham United this summer

Rotherham United are desperate to sign a new goalkeeper for the new season.

And Fulham loan shot-stopper Marek Rodak could fit the bill again if Millers’ boss Paul Warne is interested in re-signing the player.

Rotherham United v Northampton town'SkyBet League One'Rotherham's Marek Rodak

Slovakian Rodak impressed last season in the Millers’ memorable League One promotion-winning season.

But the question is whether Warne wants more experience between the posts or is happy to see if 21-year-old Rodak can make the step up in level and perform in the Championship.

Rodak played 38 times last season for the Millers and was a mainstay of Warne’s successful side.

However, the former Slovakia youth international returned to Craven Cottage at the end of the season after his season-long loan deal ended.

And with journeyman keeper Lewis Price having now left the club, the Millers only have one registered goalkeeper on their books.

Promising Academy graduate Laurence Bilboe is the only first-team goalkeeper at the New York Stadium at present – and the 20-year-old is yet to make his senior debut.

Fulham won promotion to the Premiership, so it would be a huge surprise if Rodak were to feature for them this season, so a potential return to the Millers is still on the cards.

The keeper had previous loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Welling – and he’s keen to continue getting valuable match experience under his belt.

Warne will have to decide whether the youngster can make the jump in standard or whether to add a more experience goalkeeper to his squad.

Six players left the Millers last season so Warne has to rebuild and strengthen his squad this summer in preparation for what promises to be an intriguing return to the second tier.

And diligent recruitment will be a key ingredient to the club’s chances of being successful in the division.

With one of the lowest budgets in the league, Warne will have to work cleverly to bolster his ranks, but he showed last season in League One what he can achieve by assembling a young, hungry squad who can win promotion.