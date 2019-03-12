The day Ryan Giggs came calling for Rotherham United’s Will Vaulks

As a footballer there can be few better phone calls to take than from the manager of your national team.

Will Vaulks knew he was on Wales boss Ryan Giggs' radar after he came to watch him in the 3-2 win over Blackburn earlier this month. Giggs liked what he saw and called him up to the squad for the forthcoming games with Trinidad and Tobago.

Receiving the phone call from the former Manchester United man was a timely boost for Vaulks, coming just days after he suffered his biggest low in football when he was sent off in the derby defeat at Sheffield United.

“It's been a strange week and it sums up football really,” Vaulks, who qualifies for Wales through his mother, said. “You have a massive low, probably the lowest I've felt after a game in a long time, if not ever. To then, two days later getting a call-up to your national team for the first time. It's amazing and it's something I thought had gone for me, but I think hard work and continuing to try and play as well as I can eventually people notice.

“I got a phone call from Ryan Giggs, saying that he wanted to give me the heads up before he announced it that he was going to include me in the squad. Obviously that was a great phone call to take. My phone has blown up since. My mum is very proud, as is my dad I suppose!”

Vaulks will be missing for the Millers' vital Championship game at QPR on Wednesday as he starts a three-match ban.

He could be joined on the sidelines by defender Clark Robertson, who is struggling with a hamstring injury and is classed as a doubt.

Boss Paul Warne said: “He didn't train yesterday, he got a cramp symptom in his hamstring, I am hopeful but I am not sure. It is looking doubtful but I am always optimistic.”

It is a massive game for the Millers, who come up against a side who have no chance of going up and no chance of going down.

Warne hopes that can be advantage for his side at Loftus Road.

“Hopefully we can bring a glorious three points home,” Warne added.

“If you have got something to play for it helps, definitely. If you are in a relegation fight or you fighting to get in the play-offs then it adds.

“They are not on a good form but they will see it as a good opportunity. They are going to win games again, hopefully it doesn't start against us."