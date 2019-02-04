Rotherham manager Paul Warne hopes that his tactical switch which paid off at Millwall could be the turning point of the season.

Warne opted to bring back club captain Richard Wood in to a three-man defence against the in-form Lions and it worked as the Millers put in a spirited performance at the Den and kept an impressive clean sheet.

It kept them out of the Championship relegation zone and stopped a run of six defeats from seven games and Warne hopes it could be the catalyst to securing their survival.

“We had to be brave and make changes," the boss said. "You know the saying about being insane if you do the same thing every week and expect a different result.

"This could be a turning point for us because we've had a few bad results recently.

"I've always wanted to play three at the back because it allows you to go with two up front.

Sheffield Wednesday's Tom Lees and Rotherham United's Richard Wood contest the ball in the air

“It's a dream for Woody playing in the middle of a three. If anyone can play there, it's him. He organised the team really well. It will be a system I look at again.

"Neil (Millwall boss Harris) said to me afterwards that they weren't expecting us to play that way.

"Millwall are an excellent team and make it really hard for you. They'd won five in seven if you include the cup. They're no mugs. A draw will give the lads a massive boost.”

Although a point was a decent result, and could have been even better had Michael Smith took two opportunities, it does stretch Rotherham's winless run in Championship away games to 40.

The Millers are heading towards a second successive season in this level without winning on the road, unless they can find a win in their remaining eight games.

Warne insists his side are not far away, but has been saying that for most of the season.

“We’re not bad away from home, and we create chances,” he said. “At the crucial moments in games we let ourselves down in one box, and don’t take our chances in the other box.

“In fairness to the fans who kindly come to support us every away game, they’ll probably go naked in the streets if we actually do get an away win, and nobody wants to see that, especially in this weather!”