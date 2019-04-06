Significant win for Millers: Rotherham United 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Rotherham United held on for a vital three points as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-1.

Michael Ihiekwe's goal on the hour mark proved to be the winner as Rotherham kept pace with the teams above them and out of the drop zone.

Rotherham had an early appeal for a penalty turned down when Ben Watson blocked Richie Towell's strike on its way to goal.

Forest also came close but Yohan Benalouane's backheel dinked off the post and away to safety.

Rotherham's positive start paid off in the tenth minute with Michael Smith putting them ahead after latching on to Ihiekwe's flick from Will Vaulks's long throw.

Former Rotherham player Lewis Grabban then struck the post himself after hooking a long throw towards goal.

Grabban did net the leveller on 28 minutes. He snuck in behind some slack defending and although Rodak denied his initial effort, he managed to poke home at the second attempt.

Rodak denied Grabban early in the second half with a stunning save around the post after Matty Cash had got in down the right flank.

The next chance fell to Semi Ajayi but the big midfielder should have done better from Vaulks's centre and his header drifted wide of goal.

Rotherham regained the lead in the 60th minute with Ihekwe heading into the top corner from Smith's header back into the danger area.

Taylor had a good chance to secure the points but he fired straight at Pantilimon after racing in down the right.

Even with a patched-up defence, with Clark Robertson and Ben Wiles filling in at full-back after injuries to Joe Mattock and Billy Jones, Rotherham stood firm in the final stages.

​There was still a heart in the mouth moment in the final minute when substitute Arvin Appiah was only inches away from turning in Cash's fierce cross.

​Rotherham: Rodak, Jones (Wiles, 70), Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock (Robertson, half time), Taylor (Williams, 80), Ajayi, Vaulks, Towell, Newell, Smith. Unused: Price, Crooks, Forde, Vassell.

​Nottingham Forest: Pantilimon, Janko (Appiah, 76), Wague, Benalouane, Osborn (Carvalho, 76), Cash, Watson (Pele, 69), Colback, Lolley, Murphy, Grabban.

Unused: Steele, Robinson, Yacob, Ansarifard.

Referee: Stephen Martin.​

Attendance: 11,012 (2,616 from Nottingham.)

