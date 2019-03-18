Rotherham United: You’ve set the standard you need to match to stay up, Paul Warne tells players

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says his side repeating the level of performance they put in against Norwich should be enough to keep them in the Championship.

The Millers went down to a 2-1 defeat at the AESSEAL New York on Saturday but they matched a side destined for the Premier League throughout the 90 minutes.

As often has been the case this season the fine margins went the way of the opposition and goals from Kenny McLean and Ben Godfrey either side of Semi Ajayi's equaliser saw the Canaries leave with three points.

Warne – a Norwich fan - was reduced to tears with pride after his side obliged after being asked to put in a performance for the people their boss loves.

As the Millers enter the final straight in their battle to beat the drop, Warne is enthused by their display against the Canaries.

“I thought the lads were excellent, I asked them for a performance before the game, something that makes us all proud,” Warne said.

“If Norwich have their best day and we have our best day we are always going to struggle, they are a formidable outfit.

“I thought our lads were great.

“It's easy to say when you have won, but when I shook hands with their players, a lot of them told me we deserved more out of the game and I have told the lads that.

“With eight games to go if we can keep that level of performance up hopefully we will pick up enough points to have an amazing season.”

Warne will be keen if his side do not come up against referee Oliver Langford after suffering again at the hands of the fussy official.

While the Millers' defeat cannot be apportioned to Langford, his decision not to award them a penalty in the second half was a potential match-changing one.

Warne also felt aggrieved there were only four minutes of time added on.

The boss added: “It's a pity we didn't get a goal at the end but I thought there was a foul on Woody in the set piece, but oddly enough the officials don't and that is their choice.

“People have good days and bad days at the office and I just don't think it was a good day.

“I have sent in my terrier, Richie is going in (to see him).

“Maybe I am wrong, I thought it was 30 seconds a sub, 30 seconds a goal and 30 seconds a booking. I'm not Carol Vorderman but I can add that up and I was surprised there was only four minutes.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​