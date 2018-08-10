Rotherham United: Warne puts emphasis on home form as Millers look to flourish in Championship

Paul Warne has stressed Rotherham United’s home form will have a huge bearing on their season.

The shell-shocked Millers were given a bitter taste to life back in the Championship on the opening day at Brentford last week.

And Warne’s charges are chomping at the bit to bounce back and prove they have what it takes to compete in the second tier.

Familiar foe Paul Hurst, who was manager of Shrewsbury Town during the play-off final, returns to the AESSEAL New York Stadium with new club Ipswich Town today.

And Warne insisted: “Ipswich is an opportunity for us to impose ourselves on this league.

“Home games are going to be really important for us, we need to pick up points at home.

“Every game is crucial, but the home support you receive is huge and hopefully the fans can get behind us from the first minute.

“I don’t want to build Saturday up as a cup final because throughout the season Rotherham are going to lose football matches.

“We could lose our first three and then go on a run, there will be teams who won’t win any of their first two or three games so I’m not that concerned.

“I want to put a performance on that gives the fans hope and the lads belief that they’re as good as we tell them on a daily basis.

“If the performance is there and the result isn’t then they’ve done their bit and sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

“I’m really hopeful that they can put on a performance, get a win and make everyone really happy to be a Millers fan.”

Warne has no fresh injury fears and is looking forward to a reunion with former team-mate Hurst, despite him going to the dark side and taking the Ipswich job.

The Millers’ gaffer added: “It will be nice to see him again. If you said at the start of last year we’d meet in the play-off final then the first home game he’d come here, you just couldn’t write it.

“He’s coming here with Ipswich, I’m a Norwich fan, which is disgusting but it all adds to the spice of it.”

Meanwhile, the club will hold a minute's applause for life president Barry 'Chuckle' Elliott and former chairman Syd Wood who recently passed away.

The Millers will wear black armbands, with supporters trying to organise a 'To Me, To You' chant between themselves and the Ipswich fans in the 73rd minute in tribute to entertainer Elliott.